Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man, according to a news release.

Joshua Wayne Perdue, 39, was last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday and was reported missing around 10 a.m. Thursday.

A search is underway around Kendrick Lane in Ruffin.

So far, K-9s, a highway patrol helicopter and a drone have been used in the search.

Perdue’s vehicle and personal effects were still at a residence the search is taking place around.

Anyone who sees Perdue is asked to call 9-1-1.