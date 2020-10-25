Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of long-time employee

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a long-time employee who died on Sunday, according to a statement released by deputies.

The full statement is provided below:

“It is with heavy hearts today that we announce that Ellen Davis Hundley, 64, long time civilian employee of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, passed away last night.

Ms. Hundley was working her regular duty shift at the Staff Duty Office of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office last night. At around 2:40 a.m., Ms. Hundley stepped out of the office and outside to take a break. Once outside, she collapsed and first responders found her unresponsive. CPR was performed and she was transported to a local area hospital where were was pronounced deceased. Foul play is not suspected in her passing.

‘Ellen was a beloved member of our Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office family and is already greatly missed’, said Sheriff Sam Page. ‘Please join us in keeping her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time of loss.'”

THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8