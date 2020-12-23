Rockingham County sheriff voices concern over violence toward law enforcement

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County sheriff is so concerned with the increasing violence against law enforcement he sent a letter to North Carolina’s top leader.

“There’s too much violence being directed towards our law enforcement officers in this state,” Sheriff Sam Page said.

Page sent his concerns in a two-page letter to Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday.

“In my career as sheriff we’ve had officers shot in the line of duty and seriously injured,” he said.

On Thanksgiving night, a Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy was shot while responding to a domestic violence call. Page asked Cooper to restore respect to the profession.

“Violence can never be tolerated including against law enforcement,” Cooper said in a news conference on Tuesday.

Five law enforcement officers in North Carolina have died while on duty this year with three of them in December.

Cooper addressed the violence and called those acts of violence “senseless and appalling.”

“Calls to those families are some of the hardest calls that I make,” Cooper said. “My prayers are with them and those entire communities.”

He said communities are safer because of the men and women who wear a badge.

“Stand up for those men and women in blue,” Page said. “They are that thin blue line that protects the good from the bad.”

He said support from state leaders is critical to help keep deputies on the front lines and recruit new ones.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons told FOX8 he agreed with Page’s statements.

“We don’t leave our homes looking for a fight,” he said.

He’s asked for state leaders to back law enforcement officers.