Rockingham County sees spike in coronavirus cases

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — State health officials say there is some leveling with COVID-19 cases.

But one Triad county is seeing a surge.

Most of the cases in Rockingham County are in Eden, Madison and Reidsville, which are three of the most populated areas.

Two long-term care facilities are dealing with outbreaks. In just one month, the county had 334 new cases of the coronavirus.

“It worries me. It worries me,” said Katrina White with the Rockingham County Health Department.

She helps keep track of the positive cases reported to the department and says the sudden jump in cases should concern everyone.

“I don’t know how long we can continue with this because people are not being compliant,” White said. “How severe does it have to get before there are mandates?”

County health officials have seen a huge spike of coronavirus cases since the end of July.

In July, there were 434 cases. As of August 28, there were 798 cases, and 18 people in the county have died due to COVID-19.

67 of those cases are from outbreaks at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Eden and Jacob’s Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Madison.

“We’re working with the facilities and the state to make sure they have the needed resources, such as PPE and available staff, to make sure there is care for the patients,” White said.

Both staff and residents have tested positive. At least eight residents have died.

“This is someone’s grandfather, grandmother, mother, father, sister or brother,” she said. “It should concern everyone.”

The spread isn’t isolated to those facilities. It’s a community issue that White blames on COVID fatigue.

“People are getting really relaxed and kind of letting their guards down. There’s more gatherings, larger gatherings and families coming together,” she said. “A lot of people are just tired of wearing masks. They’re tired of this pandemic.”

Rockingham County Health officials, along with Governor Cooper, are telling everyone that now is not the time to let your guard down.

“This is a deadly, deadly disease. So not doing everything you can do to prevent it…just brings danger and harm to everyone,” White said.