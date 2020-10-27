ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools voted Monday night to move to Plan C, remote-only learning, beginning on Nov. 9.
The school board voted 4-2 to approve the move to Plan C.
Rockingham County Schools will reassess their options on Dec. 14.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Rockingham County Schools will move to remote-only instruction
- ‘Heartbreaking’: Thieves take $1M worth of gloves meant for hospitals
- Over 3.1 million state-of-the-art BinaxNow COVID-19 tests sent to North Carolina
- Pandemic not slowing down Winston-Salem pumpkin patch
- Top White House health official says Bismarck’s virus protocols the worst she’s seen