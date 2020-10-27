Rockingham County Schools will move to remote-only instruction

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools voted Monday night to move to Plan C, remote-only learning, beginning on Nov. 9.

The school board voted 4-2 to approve the move to Plan C.

Rockingham County Schools will reassess their options on Dec. 14.

