Rockingham County Schools superintendent talks what students can expect from virtual learning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The school year will be much different this year, and parents in the Piedmont still have a lot of questions.

This morning, Superintendent Rodney Shotwell of Rockingham County Schools joined us by phone to offer some answers.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

Follow FOX8 on Twitter