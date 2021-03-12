Rockingham County Schools superintendent fights firing in court

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Fired and now fighting back.

Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rodney Shotwell filed a lawsuit and will get at least five more days on the job.

He’s taking the county’s Board of Education to court, saying he’s worried about what will happen to the programs currently in place to support minority students.

It’s just one of 17 reasons why Shotwell is fighting his firing, including the lack of cause, and the rumors spreading in the community.

“He’s a very well-loved, highly respected superintendent and people don’t believe this is the right decision for him to be terminated,” said Mary Ryan, a Rockingham County Schools mom. “It doesn’t make sense at all.”

It doesn’t make sense to Shotwell either.

In a 34-page lawsuit filed on March 10, Shotwell said the board’s decision blindsided him.

The Rockingham County School Board voted to fire him 15 months early, without cause.

That was in December.

Among the pages of the lawsuit, Shotwell discussed that he can’t get jobs, because of what he calls false claims of mismanaging school funds, relationships with school employees, and forcing families out of the district.

“It’s disturbing. It’s pretty disgusting,” Ryan said.

She’s worried about the financial consequences of the Board’s decision.

It’s something that Shotwell was also very clear about in his lawsuit.

“We’re paying for a two-year contract to be paid out, plus we’re paying for an interim superintendent,” Ryan said. “That’s two payments. That’s a lot of money… and then there’s the legal costs involved in what’s happening.”

Jeff Crisp is a Rockingham County Schools alum, parent and grandparent.

He’s also the chapter president of the NAACP.

Crisp agrees that the departure of the superintendent could mean “irreparable harm” to schools and minority students.

“The graduation rate has risen since Dr. Shotwell has been on site,” he said.

In his affidavit, Shotwell outlined the progress he’s made since he took the position in 2006.

Shotwell said he took the graduation rate for African Americans from 62.6% to as high as 90%.

He believes “the board will take immediate steps to discontinue programs that support minority students.”

“[We’re] fighting for him because we know what kind of outcome, we have received,” Crisp said.

That’s why parents, teachers, and students didn’t cancel a farewell parade for Shotwell.

Instead, they turned it into a show of support, as he begins a legal battle against the Rockingham County School Board.

“We really felt like it was a bad decision done at a terrible time, with no thoughts for the students at all,” Ryan said.

“[They’re] making irrational decisions. They’re not making decisions based on benefitting the kids,” Crisp said.

FOX8 did try to speak with Shotwell on Friday about the case, but he could not comment due to the ongoing lawsuit.

FOX8 also did reach out to the lawyer representing the RCS School Board, but as of airtime, did not get a response.