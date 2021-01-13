Rockingham County Schools students will return to in-person learning on Jan. 21

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County Schools Board of Education on Wednesday voted for students to return to in-person learning on Jan. 21.

The school system released the following information:

Tonight, the RCS Board of Education voted for all students (Preschool through 12th Grade) to return to in-person learning on January 21 on Plan B. The RCS Board of Education also approved students in the following areas of the Exceptional Children’s Program: the Adapted Education Curriculum/Extend 1, Therapeutic Learning Classrooms, Booker T. Washington Learning Center (Day Treatment Program and SCORE General/Special Education Alternative Program) to attend four days a week (Monday/Tuesday; Thursday/Friday; Wednesday- Instructional Planning/Cleaning Day). Parents may still choose a virtual option if they prefer this choice and are able to request either (virtual or Four Days a Week) choice through January 20, 2021. Parents can visit the RCS Cares About Your Safety/Safe Return to Learn Update icon to view information about Plan B.