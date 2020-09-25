Rockingham County Schools reports coronavirus case at Holmes Middle School

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools released a statement, reporting a coronavirus case at Holmes Middle School.

The full statement is provided below:

“We wanted to make you aware that there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case in one of our classrooms in Holmes Middle School. We have worked with the health department to complete contract tracing and also to ensure we follow all safety protocols. Our entire school is receiving this message so that we are transparent that this case has occurred. The class that is directly impacted has been notified and will quarantine for 14 days and will not return to the building until October 7, 2020. Additional cleaning procedures are taking place in this area of the building. Due to confidentiality, we are not able to disclose the names of this class. However, we are able to say that if you you were directly exposed, you would receive a direct notification. If you have not received a direct notification from the school, this means you were not exposed. It is very important to refrain from coming to school if anyone has symptoms of COVID-19, positive test, or has had a direct exposure to COVID-19. Safety is our top priority and we care greatly about the health of students and staff. Thank you for your support!”