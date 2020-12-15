Rockingham County Schools releases plan for students’ return to classrooms

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — During Monday night’s meeting, Rockingham County Schools released their plan for students’ return to the classroom.
Starting on Jan. 21, kindergarten through fifth grade students will return in-person five days per week.
Also on Jan. 21, students in grades six through 12 will return on an A-B day schedule.
