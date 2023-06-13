ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — As more children have time off from school over the summer, school districts are making sure kids have a plate to eat.

The Rockingham County Schools kicked off its summer feeding program this week.

The district is already expanding its operation by launching its first mobile site.

This summer, a school activity bus will make frequent stops at the Reidsville Housing Authority.

The bus will provide breakfast and lunch for kids under 18. The site will be open from June until August during the week.

Just on the first day, the school district is making progress.

“We’ve served 1,500 meals. If we can help feed 1,500 families, 1,500 students then I think that is a great day,” said Director of the School of Nutrition for Rockingham County Dr. Leslie Cassell.

The district operates on 31 sites. They are working to reach more families who need help.

“It’s one extra meal for them and is one extra thing that it takes off my plate,” said Reidsville resident Galisa Smith.

Smith benefits from this program, especially when inflation has impacted her life.

“There have been times in my life that I had to go to food banks and get donations from others stuff just to feed my family,” Smith said.

Casswell said this year, the pandemic EBT cards had a significant cut. She said last year, families received $391. This year, it was reduced to $120.

“We felt like it was important to open up a site that we could … make sure that we are giving those resources to those families,” Casswell said.

Casswell said they are hoping to expand mobile operations throughout the county with more mobile sites to help more families in need.

“This is a good benefit that the school has now because there are a lot of families that experience food insecurity,” Smith said.

You can find more information here.