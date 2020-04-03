Rockingham County Schools no longer delivering meals to homes due to coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Officials with Rockingham County Schools released a statement Friday afternoon, saying that meals are no longer being delivered to homes by buses.

The full statement is provided below:

"Dear RCS Families,

We have an important COVID-19 update for you. On Monday March 16, Rockingham County Schools opened feeding sites for RCS families at Leaksville Spray Elementary, Moss Street Partnership School, and McMichael High School. We also delivered meals to homes by buses. However, RCS will discontinue the delivery of meals to homes by buses as of Friday, April 3, 2020. We have made this very hard decision today in an effort to protect the safety of our community and our staff.

RCS received notification that there have been three child nutrition employees in other districts that tested positive for COVID-19 because of community spread. Therefore, we feel it is in the best interest for our child nutrition staff and our community if we limit the exposure of these employees out into the community. It is not possible at this time to implement social distancing and safety precautions when delivering meals to homes or bus stops due to CDC and USDA recommendations.

We will continue to provide meals at all three feeding sites at Moss Street Partnership School, Leaksville Spray Elementary, and McMichael High School. Families can pick up meals at these sites Monday-Friday from 11:30-1:00 through a grab and go option. Please remain in your car during meal distribution. Children 18 and under will be given lunch and breakfast for the following day at pick up. We continue to practice safety precautions and social distancing at all of our sites. We thank you for your understanding and support of our decision as we know COVID-19 exposure is increasing in our community and we know we need to take extra precautions for everyone’s safety."