Rockingham County Schools extends remote learning through first 5 weeks of fall semester

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools on Thursday decided to extend remote learning through the first five weeks of the fall semester.

The school system posted the following message on their website:

Our RCS Board of Education met tonight at 5:00 p.m. on July 16, 2020. After reviewing Governor Cooper’s Decision to ​place all students on Plan B, with careful consideration and thought the Board of Education voted to extend remote learning (Plan C) for safety for students and staff. This decision to move to Plan C is permitted through the Governor’s Office and this will be extended for five weeks beginning August 17, 2020. This means remote learning would be in place for all students through September 18, 2020. Dillard Academy is currently on remote learning and will continue to stay on remote learning through September 18, 2020. In addition, all other schools will be on remote learning through September 18, 2020. Thank you for your support as we navigate these challenging times. We will provide more updates as we have them.