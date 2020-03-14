Rockingham County Schools closed through Friday, April 10

Per Governor Roy Cooper’s, recommendation, Rockingham County Schools is closing for a minimum of two weeks Monday, March 16- March 27, 2020, according to a RCS news release.

Officials with RCS released a statement, saying:

"At this time, Spring Break is as planned. Rockingham County Schools is also making a local decision to close schools the week of March 30-April 3 out of safety for students and staff. Spring Break will remain the same time of April 6-10. Therefore, this means Rockingham County Schools will be out a full month from Monday, March 16 through April 10, 2020.

No staff member or student should enter the buildings at this time until further notice. Reopening procedures will be shared at a later time. Staff and employees will not be penalized for this break and we are in the process of determining what options will be available to you through this process. We are actively working on minimizing disruptions to learning at this time.

We are also working on feeding options for our students at the location sites of Leaksville-Spray Elementary, McMichael High School, and Moss Street Elementary School. As soon as we have this information available we will share this as soon as possible. We believe this proactive response is necessary for the health, safety, and well-being of our students, staff, and community.

Finally, it is important that as a community we continue to support each other and care for one another. This is an unnerving and anxious time for many families and staff. We may not know for certain what challenges lie ahead, but we do know that we are all in this together, and we are stronger when we act as a team. We will continue to reach out with updates as we have them and will post the most up-to-date information at www.rock.k12.nc.us and click the coronavirus icon."