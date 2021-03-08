Rockingham County Schools approves full in-person learning for pre-K through 5th grade

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools has approved full in-person learning for pre-K through fifth grade.
The school system released the following information on Monday night:
“The RCS Board of Education approved for Prek through 5th grade students to attend school five days a week beginning March 22, 2021. A remote learning day will also occur March 29th to allow for staff to receive their second dose and to plan for potential side effects that may occur. For more information about Plan A (Face to Face Instruction Five Days a Week), please visit the COVID-19 on the website at: https://www.rock.k12.nc.us/back-to-school-return-to-learn“