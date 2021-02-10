Rockingham County Schools announces COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools on Wednesday night announced a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees.

The school system released the following information:

Rockingham County Schools is excited to announce the RCS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics are scheduled in collaboration with the local Rockingham County Health Department. Interested staff will be able to visit the drive thru clinic site at the local health department to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The second dose clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Both of these dates are remote learning days for all students giving staff the flexibility to attend the clinic at their scheduled time.

RCS School Nurses will be assisting the local health department with the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. Stephanie Ellis, Executive Director of Behavioral Health, Crisis Intervention and Student Safety shared, “Our School Nurses are dedicated to serving our staff in this pandemic and excited to assist and support in this new prevention measure available to combat the risk of COVID-19. RCS is so thankful for our wonderful school nurses who have supported our schools, students, and staff through this pandemic. We are so thankful to the Rockingham County Health Department for their collaboration and support throughout this entire pandemic. The safety of our students and our staff is our top priority and we believe this vaccine is the next step for safety planning.”

RCS sent out a vaccine interest survey in January 2021 and provided the results early on to the local health department in order to be prepared and ready once the vaccine was available. Amanda Perkins, RN, BSN, Lead School Nurse, “Having this vaccine accessible to our staff and our community is the hope we have waited for. In addition, to the three W’s, we are in our next step in this journey through this pandemic of reclaiming our sense of normalcy. The RCS School Nurse team has been a tremendous asset as we have managed COVID-19 plans and situations since March 2020.”

At this time, RCS is on Plan B “AA/BB” hybrid schedule for all students PreK-12th grade. The vaccines were a critical point of discussion of the safe return to learn plan for RCS. “Being able to have access to these vaccines is a critical step in our safety planning and school operation” stated both Stephanie Ellis and Amanda Perkins.

For more information regarding RCS Cares About Your Safety COVID-19 Updates go to www.rock.k12.nc.us and look for the COVID-19 updates.