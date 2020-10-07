Rockingham County school custodians deep clean buildings

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Students at a sixth school in Rockingham County may have been exposed to COVID-19.

A district spokesperson confirms a fourth grade class at Wentworth Elementary has been instructed to move back to remote learning.

Students will be out of the building for the next two weeks while the school undergoes a deep cleaning.

“I’ll mop all the classrooms, I’ve already mopped the hallway and half the classrooms. I sprayed everything, almost everything twice,” custodian Joe Ethridge said.

It’s Wednesday and for Rockingham County Schools, Wednesday’s are deep cleaning days.

“I have a lot of teachers saying, ‘You’re the reason my hand’s wet,’ and stuff like that but I can’t really help it. It has to be done,” Ethridge said.

Ethridge is the head custodian at South End Elementary and tells FOX8 he was only three months into the job when the pandemic closed schools. Now he’s one of the many faces working behind the scenes to keep your kids safe.

“Once all this happened, it’s been quite an adjustment,” Ethridge said.

Now that children are back in class at South End Elementary, Ethridge spends most of his day walking around spraying door handles, sink faucets and wiping down desks. He also placed six-foot markers along the hallways so children can social distance.

“It’s a really busy time for me right now,” Ethridge said.

Ethridge is the only full-time custodian at South End and tells FOX8 it’s a collective effort to keep students and staff safe.

“I appreciate all the staff. The bus drivers, the kitchen staff, the teachers, the front office. Everybody has really been trying so hard to adjust to this,” Ethridge said.

He’s gained a newfound respect for life before COVID-19.

“The appreciation for just being able to walk around without a mask, I didn’t really appreciate that until this,” Ethridge said.

Fourth graders at Wentworth will learn remotely until Oct. 21.

Rockingham Middle School, Reidsville Middle School, Western Rockingham Middle School, Holmes Middle School and Morehead High School are still closed.