Rockingham County school board fires Superintendent Rodney Shotwell

FILE PHOTO: Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Rodney Shotwell, North Carolina 2015 Superintendent of the Year, visits 2nd graders at Leaksville Spray Elementary School, on Wednesday, December 10, 2014, in Eden, N.C. (JOSEPH RODRIGUEZ/News & Record)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — In a 4-3 vote, the Rockingham County Schools Board of Education voted to end Superintendent Rodney Shotwell’s contract during their Monday board meeting.

This vote provides 90 days notice until Shotwell’s termination.

Board member Doug Isley introduced the motion.

Brent Huss, Doug Isley, Bob Wyatt and Vicky Alston voted in favor of ending Shotwell’s contract.

Vickie McKinney, Paula Rakestraw and Kimberly McMichael voted no.

Shotwell has been superintendent of the school district since 2006