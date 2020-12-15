Rockingham County school board fires Superintendent Rodney Shotwell

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — In a 4-3 vote, the Rockingham County Schools Board of Education voted to end Superintendent Rodney Shotwell’s contract during their Monday board meeting.
This vote provides 90 days notice until Shotwell’s termination.
Board member Doug Isley introduced the motion.
Brent Huss, Doug Isley, Bob Wyatt and Vicky Alston voted in favor of ending Shotwell’s contract.
Vickie McKinney, Paula Rakestraw and Kimberly McMichael voted no.
Shotwell has been superintendent of the school district since 2006
