NC police asking for public’s help finding missing woman

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered woman.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Beulah Wall Crenshaw, 89, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She is 5’6″ and weighs 120 pounds.

She was last seen in Rockingham wearing a navy blue jogging suit with the word “Bears” written in orange and white letters on the jacket.

Crenshaw was also carrying a black purse and walking cane.

Anyone with information about Beulah Wall Crenshaw should call Rockingham Police Department at the Rockingham Police Department at (910) 997-8355 or 911.