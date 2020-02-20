Rockingham County official adopts 2 ducks

Bricen Wall and his wife, Chasity, adopted two ducks that were brought to the Rockingham County Animal Shelter

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Rockingham County code enforcement officers adopted two ducks, according to a Rockingham County Animal Shelter news release.

Bricen Wall and his wife, Chasity, adopted two ducks that were brought to the animal shelter on Tuesday, shelter manager Ashley Ray said.

The two ducks were found on someone’s property and had been reportedly bullying geese.

Wall plans to pick up the ducks on Saturday. If the two ducks belong to someone, they will give them a chance to come forward before they move on to their forever home.

Ray said that while this is the first time ducks have come in since she began working at the shelter, it’s not unusual for animals like pigs and other less common pets to end up at the shelter.

The shelter wasn’t sure what breed the ducks are, but that didn’t stop Wall from agreeing to talk them in. The shelter says he told them he plans to do some research to determine what breed they are.

“They’ll enjoy loving care at Cedar Farm,” Wall said. “They’ll join three ducks, three turkeys, a peahen, four geese, 40 chicken and one pig.”

The ducks will live near a pond and a creek.

They will be pasture-raised.