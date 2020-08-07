Rockingham County man arrested on kidnapping, assault charges

RUFFIN, N.C. — A Ruffin man was arrested on kidnapping, assault and sex offense charges after investigators spoke with a victim on Sunday who alleged the man abused her, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Investigators with the RCSO have charged and arrested Dwight Jerome “DJ” Brown, 41, of Ruffin, with the following:

first-degree kidnapping

assault inflicting serious injury

assault by strangulation

first-degree forcible sex offense

assault on female

felony probation violation

Deputies met with the victim on Sunday who alleged that Brown kidnapped her, held her against her will in his home for several hours, physically abused her and sexually assaulted her.

Brown is in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.