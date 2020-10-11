Rockingham County elementary school reports COVID-19 exposure; school to close for 2 weeks

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Rockingham County elementary school reported a COVID-19 exposure on Sunday.

A note sent to parents and staff of Lincoln Elementary School states:

Hello RCS Family,

We wanted to make you aware of a COVID-19 exposure at Lincoln Elementary School. We received information this afternoon that there has been a COVID-19 exposure that occurred in the school. We have consulted with the health department closely and they have advised us to notify all direct contacts. Anybody that was directly exposed has already been notified.

We have consulted the health department about next steps and guidance for our school. This COVID-19 exposure to our school did impact students and staff. Lincoln Elementary will close for in-person learning October 12, 2020 through October 25, 2020. In-person learning will return on Monday, October 26, 2020. All grades at Lincoln Elementary will be conducting virtual learning classes for our students during this time beginning Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Lincoln Elementary will have Monday as a virtual planning day and begin virtual instruction on Tuesday, October 13th for all students.

Lincoln School age child care was not an impacted area. Therefore, we are happy that we can still offer school age child care. However, it will be closed through October 12, 2020 for deep cleaning and will reopen October 13, 2020. Safety is a top priority and we appreciate your support as we work very hard to keep all of our students and staff safe. Thank you for your support.