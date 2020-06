ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Grayson Michael Harvey.

He is 5’11’ and weighs 140 pounds.

He was last seen Monday at the intersection of Salem Church Road and NC 14 wearing a peach colored T-shirt, khaki shorts and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees Harvey or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.