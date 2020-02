ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Rockingham County are looking for Terry Gray Overby, 43, of Ruffin, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Overby is wanted in connection to a domestic felony assault and second-degree kidnapping that happened at his home between Thursday and Friday.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement by dialing 9-1-1 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.