Rockingham County deputies begin homicide investigation after man shot in head during drive-by shooting dies

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – Rockingham County deputies started a homicide investigation when a man died on Monday following a drive-by shooting on Saturday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Monday afternoon, William Anthony Greene, 51, of Stoneville, died from his injuries at a local Triad area hospital.

Greene was visiting a home in Stoneville on Saturday at around 9 p.m.

He was shot in the head while sitting at the kitchen table inside the home, the release says.

Deputies believe the gun was fired from a passing vehicle.

Rockingham County Investigators are treating this investigation as a homicide.

Anyone who may have information about this drive by shooting resulting in a homicide is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683. Crime Stoppers pay CASH REWARDS up to $1,000 for tips on crimes leading to arrest(s).