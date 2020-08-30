Rockingham County deputies asking for public’s help finding armed robbery suspect

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect is wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened Saturday at a home on Cook Florist Road in the Reidsville area.

The suspect is 6’0,” weighs around 200 pounds and is in his 30s.

He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans with black and white high top tennis shoes.

The suspect was armed with a knife. The victim in this incident was not harmed.

Anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call 911 and report his location, or call the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers tipline at (336) 349-9683. Crime Stoppers pays CASH for tips leading to arrests.