Rockingham County Board of Education fires superintendent

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY N.C. — Rockingham County Schools will have to search for a new superintendent in the new year. On Monday night the Rockingham County Board of Education voted to fire current Superintendent Rodney Shotwell giving him a 90-day notice.

Shotwell was hired in June 2006 and has served in the role for 15 years. He was named North Carolina Superintendent of the Year in 2015.

“I could not ask not ask for a better place to be a superintendent,” Shotwell said. “I’m going to miss everybody here in Rockingham County Schools because they’re a family.”

The board of education voted four to three to end his contract in March 2021. Board member Doug Isley made the motion after a closed session. Isley along with Brent Huss, Bob Wyatt and Vice-Chair Vicky Alston voted yes to the termination.

“You can’t be bitter about things because then it’s not productive for you,” Shotwell said. “You put 15 years of your life into something, you want it to be able to continue.”

Rockingham County parent Charlotte Maness told FOX8 it has left her worried about her child’s education.

“I’m shocked and I’m kind of confused,” she said. “I think It’s going to cause more stress because what if the new person coming in makes all these other rules.”

The vote comes as coronavirus cases are spiking and students will head back inside the classroom on Jan. 21.

“It’s probably been the hardest year for myself and the staff members and our students,” Shotwell said.

Although he doesn’t know what’s next, he told FOX8 there’s a plan greater than himself.

“I’ve always said prayers. I’ve always put what will happen with the good Lord above and everything happens for a reason,” he said. “When one door shuts another door is going to open up.”

FOX8 reached out to all seven board of education members multiple times for a comment and were either referred to the board’s attorney or have not heard back.