Rockingham County Board of Commissioners pass 2nd amendment resolution

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- A resolution was approved unanimously Monday night to make Rockingham County a "second amendment constitutional right protection county."

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners met at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioner's Chambers of the Governmental Center.

Over 200 people attended the meeting.

In the resolution, the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners state:

"The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners implores our State and Federal Courts, the North Carolina Legislature and the United States Congress to preserve, uphold and protect the rights of all citizens to keep and bear arms under the United States Constitution and further implores our State and Federal Courts, the North Carolina Legislature and the United States Congress to reject any provision, law or regulation that may infringe, have the tendency to infringe or place any additional burdens on the right of law-abiding citizens to bear arms. The Rockingham County Government will not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings or offices for the purpose of enforcing or assisting in gun confiscation or other restrictions that infringe on the right to keep and bear arms by law abiding citizens as expressed in the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. The Rockingham County Government will utilize all legal means necessary to protect the Second Amendment Rights of

Rockingham County citizens including, but not limited to, legal action."

