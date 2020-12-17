Rockingham County among 18 counties to receive high-speed internet expansion thanks to NC program

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County was among 18 counties slated for high-speed internet expansion.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Thursday that the state will allocate nearly $30,000 to fund broadband infrastructure projects in rural counties.

The plan’s goal is to connect 15,965 homes and 703 businesses to high speed internet.

“This pandemic is shining a light on the need for better high speed internet access in rural communities,” Cooper said. “These projects will the make sure the internet can connect people to the education, health care and jobs they need.”

This program offers matching grants to internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives that compete for funding to expand high-speed internet service.

A total of $29.8 million is being awarded to 11 providers and cooperatives to help these 18 counties.

In addition to Rockingham County, this project also benefits Bladen Brunswick, Buncombe, Caldwell, Cherokee, Clay, Columbus, Duplin, Franklin, Greene, Harnett, Johnston, Pamlico, Pitt, Robeson, Sampson and Transylvania counties.

Companies that apply are scored based on the number of households and businesses they propose to serve, the average cost to serve those locations and the speeds offered.

Applicants receive higher awards for agreeing to provide higher speed service, defined as a minimum of 25 Megabits per second download and 3 Mbps upload.

All awards are contingent on final executed grant agreements with these broadband provider partners.