Robby Rummage rises to become Lexington’s new police chief after 22 years on the force

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Meet Robby Rummage, the City of Lexington’s newest police chief.

Rummage was appointed by City Manager Terra Greene to replace Chief Mark Sink following his retirement.

The new police chief will assume his post on March 1.

Rummage was first hired at the Lexington Police Department in January 1999 as a patrol officer.

In the years since, he worked in multiple divisions within the department including patrol, field training and criminal investigations.

He’s held titles of sergeant, lieutenant and captain, and led the Criminal

Investigations Division as lieutenant and Captain.

In 2015, Rummage was promoted to Lexington police major, before becoming deputy chief of police in 2019.

Rumage holds an Associate’s Degree from Davidson County Community College, Bachelor’s Degree from Western Carolina University and Master’s Degree from Fayetteville State University. He is also a graduate of the 253rd Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico and the NC Justice

Academy Management Development Program. He also received exemplary command and executive leadership distinction with the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association.

Since 2003, Rummage has served as a criminal justice instructor for the Basic Law Enforcement Training program at the Davidson-Davie Community College.

Rummage is a native of Davidson County who enjoys spending time with his wife

and three children when off duty. His community involvement includes serving as a

board member of Family Services of Davidson County, co-chair of the Juvenile Crime

Prevention Council and past president of Lexington Downtown Lion’s Club.

He will be sworn in as chief of police on Thursday.