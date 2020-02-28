Robbery suspects fire shots at officers serving search warrant in Greensboro, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Robbery suspects fired shots at officers who were serving a search warrant in Greensboro on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The officers serving the search warrant in the 5900 block of Friendly Avenue did not fire back.

No one was injured.

Police were able to arrest all of the suspects without incident.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for multiple robberies, police say.

The investigation into the robberies is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.