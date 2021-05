Robbery led to shots fired during fight between juveniles in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police believe a robbery is what led to shots fired during a fight between juveniles in Greensboro on Tuesday afternoon, according to Greensboro police Lt. DC Webb.

At about 4:45 p.m., officers were called about the fight at building #7 on Huntley Court.

As the fight escalated, shots were fired and multiple shots hit the building.

Webb said police have identified five juveniles involved and there may be more.

No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, police said, after completing interviews, that the case was under investigation as a robbery. The victim and suspects are all juveniles.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Webb said charges could range from assault to weapons-related charges.