Roanoke City Council votes to remove Robert E. Lee memorial

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke City Council voted 7-0 in favor of removing the Robert E. Lee memorial from Lee Plaza.

The decision was made during a public hearing Monday evening.

The statue is currently in storage at the City Public Works Facility after it was vandalized on July 22. Police found the statue lying on its side and broken in two pieces. Roanoke Police arrested William Foreman and charged him with felony property damage.

The statue will remain in storage until further notice.

Within the next 30 days, representatives from museums, historical societies, or military battlefields are asked to contact the Roanoke City Managers Office with proposals on what to do with the monument.

If the City Manager’s Office does not receive any proposals from these groups within the 30 day period, then the city manager will propose other options for the statue in the future.

