RNC narrows in on Jacksonville, Fla., to host 2020 convention; low-profile proceedings expected in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Republican National Committee is close to a decision after Gov. Roy Cooper turned down the RNC’s demand to hold the annual event at full attendance in a crowded stadium in Charlotte despite the pandemic.

Tentatively, RNC officials have selected Jacksonville, Florida, for the event’s celebrations, such as President Donald Trump’s acceptance of the party’s nomination, while keeping the more official and low-profile proceedings in Charlotte, according to the Washington Post.

A final call has not yet been made, and staff are working to determine if a Jacksonville convention is realistic with available lodging.

The RNC would keep some proceedings in Charlotte to honor contracts and avoid a potential lawsuit should the convention break those contracts.

Cooper was not able to give the RNC and the president the guarantee they were demanding, saying that he does not know what the state of the pandemic will be in August.

“The people of North Carolina do not know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August, so planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face covering is a necessity,” Cooper said in a letter to the RNC.

He added, “We are happy to continue talking with you about what a scaled-down convention would look like and we still await your proposed plan for that. We also await answers to the safety questions posed by our state Health and Human Services Secretary, specifically regarding social distancing and face covering.”

According to Jacksville’s website, the city continues to restrict capacity at restaurants, bars and movie theaters to 50%.