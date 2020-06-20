‘Ring of fire’ eclipse will delight stargazers Sunday, but you won’t be able to see it anywhere in the Western Hemisphere

If you were lucky enough to be in the path of totality for 2017’s solar eclipse, you know how spectacular they are.

Now it’s about to happen again in a different way.

First of all, nobody in the western hemisphere will be able to see it.

The celestial event will pass over Africa and China Sunday with portions of Asia, Europe and Australia getting partial views.

Also, it’s not a total eclipse.

It’s known as annular eclipse, which is commonly called a “ring of fire.”

These eclipses are very similar to total eclipses in that the moon passes directly in front of the sun.

But when the moon is further away, it doesn’t block out the sun as completely, leaving a brighter ring visible around its edges.

This makes it dangerous to look at, so stargazers hoping to see it should use eclipse glasses or another safe viewing technique.

This eclipse is happening hours after the summer solstice.

That event marks the start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and winter below the equator.