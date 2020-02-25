Ric Flair turns 71 today

Hulk Hogan’s opponent Ric Flair is greeted by the crowd during Hulk Hogan’s Hulkamania Tour at Rod Laver Arena on November 21, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Dadswell/Getty Images)

Ric Flair looks on while awaiting the entrance of Hulk Hogan during the Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Professional wrestler Ric Flair of ‘ESPN’s 30 for 30: “Nature Boy”‘ speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Ric Flair (Credit: onlineworldofwrestling.com)

Professional wrestler Ric Flair of ‘ESPN’s 30 for 30: “Nature Boy”‘ speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Professional wrestler Ric Flair of ‘ESPN’s 30 for 30: “Nature Boy”‘ speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Wooo! Ric Flair turned 71 today.

The professional wrestler is most famous for his outlandish antics and signature “Wooo!” catchphrase.

Over the summer, North Carolina State Trooper Christopher Wooten, who was critically injured in a Charlotte motorcycle crash, got an encouraging call from Flair, WBTV reports.

Andy Schmidt, one of Wooten’s friends, says Flair is one of their childhood heroes and he wanted to see if Flair might be able to wish Wooten well and encourage him.

Watching Flair brings Schmidt back to a simpler time before his friend was injured.

“We would get up, all of us together, and watch wrestling,” Schmidt said. “No worries, no cares, nothing to worry about, certainly nothing like this.”

Wooten was critically injured in a wreck when he went after a car on his highway patrol motorcycle and another car hit him.

Schmidt says he and Wooten grew up wanting to be law enforcement officers.

“It’s something that can happen in law enforcement,” Schmidt said. “You pray it never does, or just like anyone, going out of their house, that they’re all going to make it home that night. He didn’t.”

Not knowing how to help his friend, Schmidt put out a message to Flair.

“He’s a warrior, he’s a fighter, Chris is the same way. Two woos can make a right, I do believe,” Schmidt said.