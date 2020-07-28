Reward offered for information that can help deputies find missing NC teen

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says a reward is now being offered for any information that will help them find 15-year-old Amanda Neveah Brown.

She was last seen on July 7 at about 7:30 p.m. on Triton Way in Old Fort around 7:30 p.m. on July 7.

She is 5’3” and weighs around 115 pounds. She has blue eyes, red, shoulder-length hair and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information on Amanda’s whereabouts is asked to reach out to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at (828) 652-4000.