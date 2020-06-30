Reward increased to $25,000 in death of Fort Bragg paratrooper

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is now offering a reward of $25,000 for credible information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the homicide of Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez, according to an 82nd Airborne Division news release.

Partial remains of the 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper were found near Cape Lookout National Seashore on May 29.

The remains washed up on Shackleford Banks Island, which is part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore and an area where the prevailing tides have unfortunately washed remains ashore in years past.

A positive identification was made using the Soldier’s dental records.

Spc. Roman-Martinez, 21, was last seen May 22 at a campsite near Mile Marker 46 on South Core Banks, one of the islands that make up Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Spc. Roman- Martinez’s friends reported him missing on May 23.

His phone and wallet were found at the campsite, and he was last seen wearing blue shorts and no shirt.

A three-time volunteer, Roman-Martinez entered the Army in September of 2016, attended airborne school at Fort Benning, Georgia, and was assigned as a paratrooper to Fort Bragg in March 2017.

His awards and decorations include the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Army Parachutist Badge.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact Army CID Special Agents at (910) 396-8777.

They can also submit anonymous information via https://www.p3tips.com/ or contact their contact their local law enforcement agencies.