Reward for information upped to $4,000 after Greensboro man shot while driving through Irving Park neighborhood

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The reward for information in the case of a man who was shot while driving through an Irving Park neighborhood has been upped to $4,000, according to Greensboro-Guilford Crime Stoppers.

A trip to a friend’s house turned terrifying for a Greensboro family on Feb. 13. They were driving through the Irving Park neighborhood with their baby in the backseat when out of nowhere bullets struck their SUV.

One bullet hit the husband’s left arm while he was in the driver’s seat. Greensboro police responded to the scene at the intersection of West Cornwallis Drive and Elmwood Drive around 6 p.m.

The victim’s wife told FOX8 it happened so fast she didn’t realize the severity of the situation until seconds after hearing the gunfire.

“I heard loud noises and saw flashes,” she said. “I thought a transformer had blown and was hitting our car in some way.”

“My husband thought a tree limb was falling or ice,” she said. “We turned onto Elmwood and realized that wasn’t it, that they were gunshots.”

Several bullets hit the driver’s side window and windshield.

“He told me, ‘I think my arm is shot,’” she said. “That’s when I called 911.”

Investigators examined the SUV with multiple bullet holes on Elmwood Drive while her husband was rushed to Cone Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“We definitely had angels watching over us,” the wife said.

The gun violence has left the family and neighborhood shaken.

“It was a huge shock and we’re just still kind of processing,” she said. “It just makes me angry that things like this can happen.”

The wife told FOX8 more needs to be done not just in her neighborhood but across the city to keep people safe.

“It doesn’t matter if something like this happens in a nice part of town or in a not nice part of town,” she said. “It doesn’t matter where it happens. It shouldn’t happen anywhere.”

Mayor Nancy Vaughan told FOX8 city leaders are working with police to reduce crime and prevent it in the first place.

“I believe that we need more officers throughout the city,” she said. It’s a request she anticipates approving this year. “It means that we’re going to have to pay for them, but I believe that the city is willing to pay for greater public safety.”

The wife said the bullet was removed from her husband’s arm on Sunday and he’s expected to be OK.

“We deserve a safe city,” she said. “Our children deserve a safe city and this can’t happen.”

Greensboro police are investigating where the bullets came from in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.