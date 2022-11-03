FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man who died in a house fire overnight has been identified as a retired preacher.

The Stoney Point Fire Department confirmed to CBS 17 that 74-year-old Gene Miller was found dead in the 6400 block of Windy Creek Way late Tuesday night.

According to the Stoney Point Fire chief, Miller called 911 himself to report the fire and later passed out while on the phone with the dispatcher.

The fire department also said Miller was found dead between the master bedroom and bathroom on the first floor of his home shielded by his dead dog.

Fire officials said they believe Miller was in the home searching for his dog and cat, who was also found dead after the blaze was put out. The chief believes Miller did not leave the house because he was looking for the cat.

The fire department said the blaze started on the kitchen countertop due to an appliance.