Retired NC UPS driver wins $200,000 on scratch-off

APEX, N.C. — Vincent Bonanno, of Apex, made a stop for lottery tickets Monday morning and walked out of the store as the first winner of a Bonus Bucks $200,000 top prize, according to a NC Education Lottery news release.

Bonanno, a retired UPS driver, bought his lucky $5 ticket from the Food Lion on West William Street in Apex and scratched it in the store.

“I never expected it to be the $200,000,” he said. “The first thing I did was I looked at it, and then I held it to my heart, and I looked up, and I said, ‘Thank you.’ I couldn’t believe I won that amount of money.”

He went straight home to share the news with his wife and daughter.

“I walked into the house, and I told my wife, “We’re going to make a donation to our church, and we’re going to buy a new car,’” Bonanno said. “She said, ‘No, we’re going out to dinner tonight!’”

The two drove straight to lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After federal and state taxes, he took home $141,501.

They planned their celebratory dinner Monday night.

“I always said I was going to win,” Bonanno said. “I said this day is going to come sometime that I do win a big amount, and it did today.”

Bonus Bucks launched in June with six top prizes of $200,000. Five remain to be won.