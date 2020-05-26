Retired NC truck driver wins $100,000 off scratch-off ticket

WILSON, N.C. — Rudolph Thompson, of Stantonsburg, stopped at the grocery store on his way home Wednesday to buy a lottery ticket, and that lucky ticket scored him a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Thompson, a retired truck driver, bought his lucky $25 Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket at the SJ Mart H on Herring Avenue Northeast in Wilson, and played it in the parking lot.

“I’ve never won anything like this before,” Thompson said.

He said he called his wife right away to share his good fortune.

“She was so happy,” he recalled. “And I was just overwhelmed.”

Thompson claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After state and federal taxes, he took home $70,757.

With his winnings, Thompson said he plans “to pay off some bills and put the rest in the bank.”