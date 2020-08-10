Retired NC police chief dies of coronavirus complications

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) — The Gastonia community is mourning the loss of retired police chief Rodney Allen Parham, who died from coronavirus complications on Friday.

The 65-year-old was named Gastonia’s 19th police chief in 2001. He retired from the position in 2003 after having served in various roles within the police department for 30 years.

The Gastonia Police Department said he “helped the department evolve into the professional law enforcement agency it is today with many accomplishments including a focus on community partnerships and communications.”

Parham was honored by Gastonia police in a retirement ceremony on Oct. 31, 2003.

This is what the former police chief said at the time of his retirement:

“It’s so hard to walk away from something I’ve been a part of for so long,” Parham said. “I have seen the worst of humanity and the best of humanity. I have seen heroes of every size and age. And not all of them were police officers. You can make better decisions if you use your mind and your heart, and not just your mind. “People are the most important part of any organization, and if you don’t care about them and their needs and feelings you will fail. I have tried to be a good listener and consider the impact of any decision I make. A chief can fail on his own. He doesn’t need any help. If a chief is successful, it takes the whole department. So if there have been any successes over the past 2½ years, they are not mine, they are ours. All I ever wanted to do was be a policeman. I have always felt like this is a job that can truly make a difference.”

Robert Helton, the current Gastonia police chief, said Parham helped to improve Gastonia.

“We certainly appreciate Chief Parham’s service to the Gastonia Police Department and the City of Gastonia,” Helton said. “Through all of Chief Parham’s 30 years with the GPD he was known for being caring, compassionate, honest, committed to Gastonia and his family, and a good cop. He left a legacy that made Gastonia a better place. He died too young on Aug. 7 and will be missed by many.”