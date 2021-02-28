Retired NC marine plans to use $500,000 Powerball win to help others

NEW BERN, N.C. — Christi Davis, of New Bern, a retired master sergeant from the U.S. Marines, said she planned to use some of a $500,000 Powerball prize to help others, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It’s been a hard year for everyone,” Davis said Friday as she collected her prize. “We want to pay it forward to some people and some organizations around town.”

Last Saturday night around 8 p.m., she realized she did not have a ticket for that night’s Powerball drawing.

She took out her smartphone and used her NC Lottery Official Mobile App to get a $3 Power Play ticket.

Her Quick Pick ticket matched four of the white balls and the Powerball, winning her $50,000. Because she bought a Power Play ticket, her prize jumped ten times to $500,000 when the 10X multiplier was drawn.

She learned about her win on Sunday morning when she got a notification.

“I feel like I am in a dream,” said Davis, who served 22 years in the Marines. “I think I am still trying to accept it.”

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Davis took home $353,751. She said she hoped to “get the whole family” to go on a family vacation.

Her ticket was one of three bought in North Carolina that matched four white balls and the Powerball in last Saturday’s drawing. The odds of that are 1 in 913,129.