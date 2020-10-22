Residville police arrest man during suspicious death investigation

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police arrested a man during a suspicious death investigation, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

Steven Marcus Mayes, 26, of Hillsville, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with voluntary manslaughter, common-law robbery and larceny of motor vehicle.

Mayes was placed in Rockingham County Jail under $1,000,000 bond.

Around 2:10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Walnut Street when they were told about a person in cardiac arrest.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person who had died.

The name of the person is not being released pending the notification of the next of kin.