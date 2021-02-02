Residents push for progress on High Point street erosion, city says repairs in the works

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Residents like Glenn Chavis want to see progress on eroding slopes near the train tracks on Washington Street.

“I don’t care if it’s one foot, two feet, or three feet, it’s dangerous,” Chavis said.

Chavis put his concerns in writing to High Point City Council Monday night. He urged the council to make the repairs before focusing on other projects, like proposed sidewalk improvements on Montlieu Avenue near High Point University.

“I am worried about people. Not sidewalks and how great it looks when I stroll to the museum, as I said I can’t wait until the museum opens, I’ll take my great-grandson down there, Romero, he’s going to love it,” Chavis told FOX8.

He worries about the 3,000 drivers who use the street daily, including school buses for nearby Penn-Griffin School of the Arts.

According to High Point Transportation Director Mark McDonald, the city is moving forward with improvements to address the issue, part of the 2019 bond approved by voters.

As part of the measure, $22 million will go to improvements on Washington Street, Triangle Lake Road and Burton Avenue.

“This has been on the drawing board, as I said I went to the initial meeting, I know what it’s going to take, but I also know it can be done,” Chavis said.

A city spokesperson said Monday design work to relocate about 1,800 feet of Washington Street away from the slope is nearing completion, and the acquisition of a small amount of right-of-way and the necessary easements for construction is in progress.

“We are also working on finalizing an agreement with North Carolina Railroad and Norfolk Southern for their part of the improvements, which involves the stabilization of the slope. The current target for the start of construction is late summer or early fall,” McDonald said.