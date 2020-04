(credit: Kathy Fletcher/Twin Lakes Community)

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Residents at an assisted living facility in Burlington are sharing inspirational messages with their loved ones and others.

The residents at Deacon Pointe Assisted Living at Twin Lakes Community each held up one word to spell out full messages of encouragement.

The first message read”We are all good here! Stay safe. Can’t wait to see everyone soon! ♥ DPAL residents!

And the second said “Stay home for the people you love. Be kind. Wash your hands. Let’s flatten the curve.”