Researchers say social distancing, quarantine prevented more than 60 million coronavirus infections in US

Without large-scale quarantine policies, health experts say there would have been 60 million more coronavirus infections in the US.

That’s from an article in Monday’s publication of the scientific journal Nature.

The study used data from the pandemic in the US, China, South Korea, Italy, Iran and France.

Without shelter in place from January through early April, there would be collectively about 500 million new cases in those countries.

Researchers did not estimate how many deaths might have been prevented.

The authors did say they can’t think of any human endeavor that has saved so many lives in such a short period of time.