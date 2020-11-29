Rescue underway at Hanging Rock, rescue officials say

Hanging Rock State Park stock photo

DANBURY, N.C. — A high-angle rescue is underway at Hanging Rock, according to a Stokes and Surry County incident alert.

The rescue started Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m.

Rescue units responded to Hanging Rock State Park and are advising people to avoid the visitor center.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

