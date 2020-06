(Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad)

MAYODAN, N.C. — Rescue teams came to help after a car crashed into a building in Mayodan, according to the Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad.

Monday morning, Madison-Rockingham Rescue and Eden Rescue Squad responded to the crash on the 1000 block of West Main Street.

Rescue crews worked to shore up the building until repairs can be made.

No one was hurt.